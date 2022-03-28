3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $359,900

Your own little piece of heaven for under $400,000. Convenient location on the west side of Madison. Beautiful large fenced yard with a deck off the kitchen for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout entire main level with high-end finishes, granite countertops, farmhouse sink, open floor plan, kitchen island, SS appliances. Perfect place to entertain with friends and family. Large master suite with walk in closet and bath. Two nice size bedrooms with full bath upstairs. Basement waiting to be finished with toilet, vanity w/sink and mirror. Two car large garage. Cute front patio adds to the charm in this quiet established neighborhood. This one will go fast.