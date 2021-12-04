 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $364,900

3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $364,900

3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $364,900

So much better than new! This (almost) brand new build will leave you swooning: gorgeous granite island, upgraded cabinetry, a neutral trendy grey vibe throughout, tons of builder upgrades, and a west side location that can’t be beat! Why go through the stresses of building your own when you can have this pristine move-in ready property to call home? This sweet spot won’t last long so schedule a showing today! Open House Sunday 12/5 from 1-3 pm...

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News