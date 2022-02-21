3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $365,000

Immaculate, sunny, cozy & open concept spaces fill this charming Craftsman executive 3BR/2.5BA Birchwood Point 2-story. Cook’s kitchen w/ warm cabinetry, dbl oven, breakfast br, updated backsplash, pantry, walk out to relax & entertain on the secluded & private paver patio. Enjoy family & friends in the great rm w/ gas FP & spacious dining area. Convenient mudrm/laundry, drop zone, powder rm. Upstairs Lg Owner’s suite w/ walk-in closet, shower BA w/ oversized vanity, Bedrooms 2 & 3 have ample space for guests or work, roomy hall tub BA. White painted millwork & stained flat-panel doors add a fresh modern appeal to this West Madison home. Lower-level w/window exposure is unfinished & ready for storage, toys, workout, rumpus, crafting. Walk the neighborhood or to the park, close to shopping.