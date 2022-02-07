3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $369,000

Welcome home to this like new, move-in ready two-story in Cardinal Glenn. Enjoy outdoor entertaining on your inviting, covered front porch that overlooks the green space on the boulevard, or on the private patio off the open plan kitchen and dining room. The interior offers numerous options for togetherness: whether you're cooking in the bright kitchen with maple cabinets or sitting at the large island, lounging in the living room, or if you're hosting game day in the finished lower level. The upper level features a spacious primary suite featuring a walk-in closet and full bath, and the two other well-sized sunny bedrooms with good closet space. Convenient main floor laundry. Fenced yard. Walk to Cardinal Glenn Park!