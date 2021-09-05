Verona Schools! Great 6 Year Old 2 Story Prairie Craftsman w/ 3BR & 2.5 Baths! Enter Great Room w/ 9 Foot Ceilings & Gas Fireplace! (LR w/ Brand New Carpet!) Open to Kitchen & Dining! Features: Stainless Steel Appliances w/ Gas Range, Center Island (Granite Counter) w/ Seating for 3 +! Hand Scraped Wood Floors to Coordinate w/ Stained Maple Cabinets & Trim! 1st Floor Laundry & Half Bath! Patio Door Leads to Deck Overlooking Nice Sized Back Yard (.599 Acre Lot)! Owners Suite Includes Walk In Closet + Private Bath w/Double Vanity! 2 Additional BR Plus Main Bath in Upper Level! LL is Both Exposed and Walk Out w/ Extended Ceiling Plus Rough-In For Future Full Bath! Ready to Finish Per Your Needs! - Warranty Included!
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $369,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Necedah man has been arrested in connection with a string of recent catalytic converter thefts following tips from concerned citizens, accor…
- Updated
Now that the face mask mandate has been extended through January 2022 by the federal government, a new wrinkle.
A man was charged Monday with selling marijuana and up to 50 grams of methamphetamine out of a Baraboo home.
A Mauston man is charged with drug crimes after allegedly hiding in a crawl space following police receiving a report of a suspicious man look…
A man was arrested for fourth OWI and allegedly admitted to being “busted” before an initial test showed his blood alcohol level was twice the…
A 39-year-old Portage man died Sunday at 4:16 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle in downtown Portage and was struck by a semi.
Local beef producers Tim and Shana Johnson of Cedar View Farms have been raising cattle for years, taking over as second-generation owners in …
State Highway 33 between Highway 23 and US 12/County BD in Sauk County will be closed to through traffic starting today. Access will remain op…
Two people died Sunday after it was reported that the motorcycle they were riding went off the road in Marquette County Sunday at 8:42 a.m.
Three people arrested during a drug raid Aug. 24 at a home in the Blackhawk Manor mobile home park were recently charged with felony drug offe…