Located in the desirable neighborhood of Cathedral Point, this 3bd,4bth duplex on a corner lot is the unicorn you've been waiting for. Boasting a bright, open concept living space, a fireplace with reclaimed barn wood mantel plus a newly renovated soundproof basement with wet bar & luxe wine fridge. The kitchen was made to entertain with a double oven chef stove, new lighting, large pantry & subwy tile backsplash. The cherry on top is new paint throughout, ample storage & tidy mud room cabinetry. Located within walking distance to parks and minutes from VERONA schools!, Costco, shops & restaurants. Make this home your own just in time for Spring! Plant your large upraised garden beds, play bags in the fenced in private yard, and enjoy BBQing on your private deck. Offers reviewed 2/4 @ 2pm.