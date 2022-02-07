3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $369,900

Location, location, location! This sunny, townhouse-style condo is convenient to everything: shopping, dining, and quick access to Hwy 18-151 means you're on the go in no time! You may prefer to stay home, though, to enjoy your cozy gas fireplace; views from the deck; and--how about that flexible LL space where you might choose to set up your exercise equipment, TV lounge, craft area, or library? Plus, 1/2 bath awaits your final, personal touch--complete it with a shower or tub, and tile it in style! At the end of the day, three spacious bedrooms await your sweet dreams. You'll rest easy for sure with newer heating/AC (2020), washer/dryer and other modern appliances. Bring Fido or Fluffy if you like--dogs/cats OK to stay! Make your day when you make your way to Whalen Rd. Condos!