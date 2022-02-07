 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $369,900

3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $369,900

Location, location, location! This sunny, townhouse-style condo is convenient to everything: shopping, dining, and quick access to Hwy 18-151 means you're on the go in no time! You may prefer to stay home, though, to enjoy your cozy gas fireplace; views from the deck; and--how about that flexible LL space where you might choose to set up your exercise equipment, TV lounge, craft area, or library? Plus, 1/2 bath awaits your final, personal touch--complete it with a shower or tub, and tile it in style! At the end of the day, three spacious bedrooms await your sweet dreams. You'll rest easy for sure with newer heating/AC (2020), washer/dryer and other modern appliances. Bring Fido or Fluffy if you like--dogs/cats OK to stay! Make your day when you make your way to Whalen Rd. Condos!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Home surrounded by Circus World in Baraboo coming down

Home surrounded by Circus World in Baraboo coming down

A historic house on the 500 block of Lynn Street in Baraboo is being demolished on Feb. 1. The house was the home of the Riley family for years after Opal Riley refused to sell the house to Circus World Museum in the late 1960s. After building around the house, the circus acquired the house in 2005 and housed performers until 2012.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News