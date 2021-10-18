3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $375,000

Lovely, well cared for & nicely updated ranch in quiet neighborhood w/ spacious rooms, solid 6-panel doors & ceiling lights/fans thru-out! Sizable Living Rm w/ gas Frplc & huge picture window that lets great natural light flood in for a bright & inviting room. The kitchen has a roomy dining area, is nicely updated w/ stone countertops & new flooring and offers an abundance of cabinet space w/ upscale features. Sliding glass doors out to a composite deck & the back yard has vegetable/flower gardens & walkway to front. All the bedrooms are spacious w/ the primary being larger than most! The LL provides a huge rec room complete w/ wet bar & built-in "vintage" stools, 3/4 bath, huge lighted closets, workshop & storage. Oversized 2-car garage w/ ramp. Access to Ice Age Trail across the street.