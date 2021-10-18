Lovely, well cared for & nicely updated ranch in quiet neighborhood w/ spacious rooms, solid 6-panel doors & ceiling lights/fans thru-out! Sizable Living Rm w/ gas Frplc & huge picture window that lets great natural light flood in for a bright & inviting room. The kitchen has a roomy dining area, is nicely updated w/ stone countertops & new flooring and offers an abundance of cabinet space w/ upscale features. Sliding glass doors out to a composite deck & the back yard has vegetable/flower gardens & walkway to front. All the bedrooms are spacious w/ the primary being larger than most! The LL provides a huge rec room complete w/ wet bar & built-in "vintage" stools, 3/4 bath, huge lighted closets, workshop & storage. Oversized 2-car garage w/ ramp. Access to Ice Age Trail across the street.
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Crash ends 122 mph chase near Mauston, driver trying to "impress a girl" by driving like "grand theft auto"
A Chicago, Illinois man allegedly admitted to trying to impress a girl by driving like in “grand theft auto” during a chase reaching over 122 …
A Friesland man has been charged in a sexual assault case that police say goes back to 2015. Cash bond in the case was set at $10,000.
Body camera video released Thursday shows an encounter last year that led to a man dragging two Indiana police officers with an SUV.
Search warrant: Driver in crash that killed 3 high school seniors had 3 times alcohol limit in blood
A preliminary breath test said his alcohol level was 0.24 percent, well over the 0.08 limit.
A traffic stop in Columbus found cocaine and designer drugs following an observation of speeding on US Highway 151.
A Wisconsin Dells man accused of sexually assaulting a sedated woman appeared Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
JUNEAU — A $6,000 sign-on bonus for Dodge County is helping to bring interest for departments struggling with filling positions.
A man has been arrested for his sixth OWI, after police came to his house.
A familiar face, both locally and nationwide, is now a featured part of downtown Beaver Dam.
JUNEAU – A 31-year-old Alabama man was placed on a $10,000 cash bond on Tuesday for charges including pulling a gun out of a Horicon Police Of…