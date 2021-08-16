3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $389,500

Verona Schools! Great 6 Year Old 2 Story Prairie Craftsman w/ 3BR & 2.5 Baths! Enter Great Room w/ 9 Foot Ceilings & Gas Fireplace! (LR w/ Brand New Carpet!) Open to Kitchen & Dining! Features: Stainless Steel Appliances w/ Gas Range, Center Island (Granite Counter) w/ Seating for 3 +! Hand Scraped Wood Floors to Coordinate w/ Stained Maple Cabinets & Trim! 1st Floor Laundry & Half Bath! Patio Door Leads to Deck Overlooking Nice Sized Back Yard (.599 Acre Lot)! Owners Suite Includes Walk In Closet + Private Bath w/Double Vanity! 2 Additional BR Plus Main Bath in Upper Level! LL is Both Exposed and Walk Out w/ Extended Ceiling Plus Rough-In For Future Full Bath! Ready to Finish Per Your Needs! - Warranty Included!