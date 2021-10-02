3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $399,500

West Madison subdivision Hawks Valley. Newly completed with a fully sodded lawn. Located across from Hawks Landing Golf & Swim, residents enjoy the peaceful sanctuary of "country life" but still enjoy the amenities of city living. Conveniently located with easy back road access to Epic Systems, Greenway Center, the new expansion to University Research Park. Near a 2-acre park & green space. Primary bathroom's linen closet has hook ups for a second washer and dryer. The Garage has a dedicated 50 amp outlet that could be adapted for a car charging port. Enjoy single level living with upgraded amenities.