3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $400,000

Showings Begin 11/1 Peace & tranquility, well cared for home on almost 3 acres of wooded beauty & surrounded by rolling hills & countryside. Easy commute to Madison, Verona, Mount Horeb, Epic. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open floor plan, ample kitchen with breakfast bar, dinette, large living room, screened porch, finished lower level, rec room with bar, office. Outside is a large patio with gazebo, 2 outbuildings. Schedule your showing today, you will be glad you did!!