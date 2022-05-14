 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $414,900

Move-in Ready 7/22/2022! New home complete with everything on your wish list! 3BR, 2.5 bath, open floor plan with gorgeous maple woodwork. LVP flooring and white trim throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/ island and pantry and a drop station to charge up your portables. Mast BR has walk-in closet, dual sinks and tray ceiling. If you don't want to sleep? Relax out back on your private oversized patio. 2-Car garage-first floor laundry - don't wait to check this out!

