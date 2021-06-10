Showings: 6/11 at 5 PM. Can you say spacious? With over 2700 SF, this lovely 3 bdrm home + office/shop w/ door/stairs to heated garage, is w/in walking distance to the NEW VAHS, Epic & Military Ridge Trail. This home is flooded w/ great natural light thru-out the day w/ a big picture window in the living rm & sliding glass doors from the kitchen out to deck (w/ new railing & stairs) & to a large back yard complete w/ patio & built-in fire pit, professional landscaping & raised garden beds. The kitchen is nicely updated w/ new appliances & tile backsplash w/ under-cabinet lighting & new dining light fixture. Main floor has Primary Bdrm w/ private bath & walk-in closet; 2nd bdrm & laundry rm (not just a closet!). LL has huge family rm w/ space for at-home school + play area; 3rd bdrm & bath. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
TOWN OF BARABOO — A pickup truck overturned in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night on Highway 136, killing the driver. The victim was identifie…
A pickup truck overturned in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night on Highway 136 in the town of Baraboo, killing the driver.
The 66-year-old Indiana man has not yet entered a plea to felony charges of rape, neglect of a dependent and practicing medicine without a license.
- Updated
A 32-year-old Wisconsin Dells man was arrested in Onalaska May 11 after allegedly stealing a vehicle and using its radio to brag that his grandmother will enjoy the “new ride.”
Reed Andrew has always had a love for root beer and telling the story behind it. Now his dream has become a reality with the opening of the Mu…
A Wisconsin Dells man faces more than 13 years in prison after allegedly driving into pedestrians standing on a sidewalk during the annual Aut…
A Beaver Dam area man received probation after pleading no contest to a contractor theft charge.
A Baraboo man was released on a $500 cash bond Friday after being charged with sexual assault.
A Necedah man is facing felony sexual assault charges after allegedly repeatedly touching and exposing himself to a juvenile.
A Mauston man has plead guilty for possession of methamphetamine after law enforcement responded to a New Lisbon hotel for a drug overdose.