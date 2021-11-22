3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $425,000

A spacious, open concept, main floor living room with gas fireplace, massive kitchen island, and tons of natural light will welcome you when you step inside this beautiful home. This desirable floorplan has the kitchen, dining area and living room in a fantastic shared space, with backyard and back patio access just outside of the dining area. Main floor primary bedroom has private on-suite bathroom and XL walk-in closet. The large, unfinished basement has 2 egress windows and tons of potential to add a lot more living space. A mudroom is located off of the garage with laundry and plenty of storage! This fantastic 2015 ranch home is better-than-new, located in a great, mature Verona neighborhood - minutes to the charming downtown Verona shops and cafes, Verona High School, Epic, and 151!