Built in 2019, this home features all of the amenities today's buyer is looking for, while still offering the ability to create equity! The open main level features raised ceilings and higher end materials including LVP flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas range, and a farmhouse style sink. Head outside to the large, fully fenced, backyard with expanded patio and automated sprinkler system. Upstairs you'll find an en-suite full bath, along with the 3 bedrooms. Add a 4th bedroom with the egress window in the basement to create equity. The west side location is only a quick drive to anything, but you'll want to stay in with all of the indoor and outdoor space this home has to offer. To top it all off, this home comes with many smarthome perks!
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $425,000
