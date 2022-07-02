3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $430,000

This custom ranch home features a spacious great room with open floor plan! The kitchen features granite countertops, island, and crushed granite backsplash. Oversized patio door leads out to the private deck, great for entertaining. Master suite has walk-in closet, double vanity, and walk-in shower. Two guest bedrooms share a full bathroom. Laundry room has a sink and folding area. Oversized garage with extra tall door and workshop bench. Nine-foot ceilings on the main level and lower level. Exposed lower level has endless possibilities. MyQ technology on garage door and Lytton switches for kitchen, front porch & laundry. Laminate flooring throughout. Premium exterior siding.