3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $440,000

Showings start 2/3. Like new sun-filled home on one of the largest lots in the neighborhood. Designed for the modern buyer, this 2019 build boasts an open concept layout with modern finishes and the kitchen of your dreams. No shortage of storage throughout plus a large mud room with cubbies to help keep everyone organized. Cozy up to the gas fireplace on cold Winter nights and entertain friends in your spacious backyard on Summer days. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Lower level has exposure and is ready for you to finish in your own style for more living space if needed- already stubbed for bathroom, room to add 4th bedroom or home office and additional hang out space. Walkable to the elementary school and close to everything Verona has to offer.