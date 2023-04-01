Welcome home to this wonderfully maintained house in the Verona School District. This 3 bedroom home ticks all of your boxes with 2.5 baths, a dedicated dining area, private patio and tons of green space! The Neighborhood park is literally out your front door! Owner's suite has a private bath, walk-in closet and tray ceiling. Walk past your main floor laundry into your large 2 car attached garage along with plenty of storage space in the basement! Basement is stubbed for a bathroom and waiting to be finished by its new owner! Location cannot be beat with an adbundance of nearby restaurants, shopping and the new Costco! A wonderful opportunity to become a member of the community.
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $449,900
