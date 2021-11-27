 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $449,900

Step into this nearly new 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath 1000 Oaks home - a great place to call home! The open main floor features a bright living area, kitchen w/Auburn Ridge cabinetry, SS appliances w/gas range & vent hood, farmhouse sink, island, solid surface counters, flex room, dinette & laundry. Enjoy solid floors, with beautiful white trim. Deck off of the kitchen/dining overlooks an extra large lot - great for entertaining! Primary suite tray ceilings, ensuite bath with WIC. LL has room to add additional bedroom/family room and stubbed for additional bathroom. This home is Conveniently located on the west-side. Get the peace of mind that comes with award-winning, quality craftsmanship & energy efficiency that can be found in a Veridian home!

