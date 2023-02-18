Showings begin 2/16 at 10AM. Well-appointed and meticulously maintained 3 Bed/2.5 Bath home in the highly sought-after Birchwood Point neighborhood. Open concept, functional living on the main level flooded w/ natural light. Spacious living room flows into the kitchen that features stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet & counter space. Upstairs hosts all 3 bedrooms including the en-suite primary bedroom & bath w/ tray ceiling and a large walk-in closet. Huge lower-level rec room was just newly finished in 2023. Large, flat backyard with massive 24x14 patio. Steps away from neighborhood park. Enjoy all that the Westside of Madison, Middleton and Verona have to offer from this fantastic location.