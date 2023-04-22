Showings start 4/21 at 3pm. Bright and spacious 3BR/2.5BA home in Acacia Ridge ready for you to move right in! Main level features 9’ ceilings, LVP throughout, gas FP in great room, flex room/office, eat in kitchen w/corner pantry, breakfast bar, tiled backsplash, quartz countertops, pull out shelves, SS appliances, gas stove and more. Upstairs holds all three bedrooms, a large master suite w/ private bathroom and walk-in closet, and 2 other spacious bedrooms with a full bath. Lower level with natural light, 9’ ceilings, and bathroom rough plumbing is currently unfinished perfect for extra storage, a home gym or added living space. Quick access parks, west side shopping and dining!