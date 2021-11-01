 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $459,900

3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $459,900

3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $459,900

Showings start Tuesday 11/2. Welcome to the Town of Middleton! Sunny Ranch home on an oversized lot on a quiet cul-de-sac. This 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch home offers main floor living at it's finest! The Living room features cathedral ceilings, built-ins and a gas fireplace to warm up on these chilly evenings. The Backyard has southern exposure and highlights a large deck to entertain, a beautiful flat yard with mature trees and a garden shed. Main floor also offers, laundry room with an auxiliary door to the backyard, breakfast bar and a small pantry. The lower level is a blank slate and ready for your personalization! The 3 car garage with room for all your toys! Close to West Middleton Elementary and all the parks and trails the town has to offer!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News