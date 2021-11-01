3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $459,900

Showings start Tuesday 11/2. Welcome to the Town of Middleton! Sunny Ranch home on an oversized lot on a quiet cul-de-sac. This 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch home offers main floor living at it's finest! The Living room features cathedral ceilings, built-ins and a gas fireplace to warm up on these chilly evenings. The Backyard has southern exposure and highlights a large deck to entertain, a beautiful flat yard with mature trees and a garden shed. Main floor also offers, laundry room with an auxiliary door to the backyard, breakfast bar and a small pantry. The lower level is a blank slate and ready for your personalization! The 3 car garage with room for all your toys! Close to West Middleton Elementary and all the parks and trails the town has to offer!