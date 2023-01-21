Move-in Ready 2/15/23! This Costello home features a smart, open layout and ticks off all your boxes. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with locally crafted cabinetry, and painted trim and doors throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/ island and stainless appliances, plus a large pantry for added storage. Owner’s Suite has a private bath, walk-in closet, and tray ceiling. 2-car garage. Retreat to your patio for some R&R. To top it off, this home offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team. Make this home yours!
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $459,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Pardeeville man who admitted to killing one of his passengers and seriously injuring another after losing control of his vehicle while spe…
Bill Noll started Portage's Tamarack Pizza fifty years ago. He recently sold it and is proud of the place that hasn't changed its menu since. But it has changed many lives, most notably, his own.
According to a Dane County Sheriff's Office report, Mary Frahm was unable to escape the fire because her doors wouldn't unlock and her windows wouldn't roll down.
The Columbus City Council will discuss on Tuesday the request by Kwik Trip to construct a convenience store with a detached single bay car wash and a 10-dispenser fueling canopy adjacent to its current location on Dix Street.
Kobe Smit has coached junior varsity basketball since late December for the Hilltoppers. He returns to UW-Platteville Saturday.
A Reedsburg man initially given a deferred sentence agreement and probation after sexually assaulting a 5-year-old has been sent to prison aft…
Jessica Shafer, 27, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt, white shoes and purple jacket when she left the jail for a medical appointment.
Two teenagers are facing serious felony charges after they allegedly attempted to rob a pair of 14-year-olds on a Portage street earlier this …
JUNEAU – A 17-year-old Fall River boy, who faces first-degree attempted homicide charges stemming from an incident where he ran over a Beaver …
Eric Torkelson, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department's school resource officer who has been with the force since 2001, received a Life Saving Award on Jan. 16 for his actions during an incident in Lake Delton in December.