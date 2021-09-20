Gorgeous 3 bed/3.5 bath on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Pine Hill Farms neighborhood. Enter to a functional main level complete with Hickory floors throughout, a stunning great room w/stone gas FP, dining area & lovely kitchen w/granite tops, SS appliances & walk-in corner pantry; laundry & powder room. Walk out to a private deck & patio and yard that backs up to a beautiful area with plenty of mature trees. Upstairs, find 3 spacious bedrooms to include primary w/ tray ceiling & ensuite w/dual vanities. Exposed LL w/an ideal rec room/wet bar area for entertaining, a full bath & storage space. Move right in and enjoy all that this wonderful location has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $468,900
