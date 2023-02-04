Showings start 2/3 @ 3 pm. Beautiful home in a highly sought-after neighborhood w/wonderful finishes throughout & functional open floorplan. Kitchen features an abundance of cabinets/counter space, stainless appliance, SS counters & large island for entertaining. Spacious living rm includes tons of natural light & a cozy gas fireplace. Flex rm works as an office or playroom. Huge owner's suite w/large walk-in closet & private bath w/double vanity & tile shower. 2 add'l bdrms w/sizable closets & a full bath finish off the upstairs. Unfinished LL offers opportunity for add'l living space & is stubbed for a full bathrm. Wonderful back patio overlooks a woods line. This home is located between West Madison & Verona, enjoy the many nearby amenities or take advantage of the area parks & trails!
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $474,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sauk County prosecutors recently filed information shining light on the death of a passenger in a Lake Delton crash along Interstate 90/94 in …
A Spring Green man recently appeared in Sauk County Circuit Court after being charged with felonies related to child sexual exploitation and b…
The bar quietly reopened Wednesday afternoon after being closed for six and a half weeks due to a kitchen fire.
Mitchell K. Merkes, 32, was found guilty at a jury trial last year of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle which led to the death of Zachary…
The Badgers football program reeled back in a former commit at a much-coveted position. Here are the details on who the Badgers landed on nati…