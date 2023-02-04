Showings start 2/3 @ 3 pm. Beautiful home in a highly sought-after neighborhood w/wonderful finishes throughout & functional open floorplan. Kitchen features an abundance of cabinets/counter space, stainless appliance, SS counters & large island for entertaining. Spacious living rm includes tons of natural light & a cozy gas fireplace. Flex rm works as an office or playroom. Huge owner's suite w/large walk-in closet & private bath w/double vanity & tile shower. 2 add'l bdrms w/sizable closets & a full bath finish off the upstairs. Unfinished LL offers opportunity for add'l living space & is stubbed for a full bathrm. Wonderful back patio overlooks a woods line. This home is located between West Madison & Verona, enjoy the many nearby amenities or take advantage of the area parks & trails!