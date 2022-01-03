Sunny hilltop ranch on 2.95 acres with walkout basement offers views of oak & hickory woodland from every window! Native perennial and pollinator gardens provide birdwatching year-round. A large solar-powered shed/greenhouse opens onto a fenced organic food garden with 15 raised beds and raspberries. The homes open layout takes advantage of the majestic views in all seasons. Interior highlights include simulated wood flooring, wood burning freestanding stove W/ stacked stone accent wall, modern light fixtures, large windows, SS appliances & multiple den/offices! The attached oversized 3+ car garage is perfect for storing vehicles, toys or functioning as a workshop. Minutes from Verona and easy access to Hwy 18/151 into Madison, Epic or Fitchburg! UHP Home Warranty!
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Area residents have been putting their faith into a local insurance agency for more than 36 years, and the couple that ran it has appreciated …
A Baraboo man is facing drug charges after police allegedly found cocaine, methamphetamine and crack in his vehicle in Lyndon Station.
The city of Beaver Dam is looking to add a park on the southwest side to offer recreational benefits to the neighborhood’s low-income families.
A Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated after a Necedah traffic stop.
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges against two people linked to a fake non-profit group.
Gas will remain shut off overnight for 1,100 homes in the city of Juneau following a traffic crash that led to a large gas leak.
JUNEAU—David R. Graff, age 68, of Juneau, died on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
JUNEAU – A 51-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to spend four years in prison on Thursday for his fifth offense of driving while intoxicated.
A 34-year-old Marshall man died after a car crash in the Columbia County town of Hampden Thursday afternoon.
WAUPUN—Ron Vande Zande, a well-known community member and founder of the Waupun Truck-n-Show, died Monday.