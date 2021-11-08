 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $485,000

3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $485,000

3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $485,000

This charming & inviting 2 story Craftsman sits nestled in desirable West Madison's Pine Hill Farm neighborhood backing dedicated wooded greenspace. Popular open floor plan featuring hardwood floors, living area w/gas fireplace & stone accents, flows to well appointed kitchen w/granite counters, kitchen island & breakfast bar, stainless appliances, tile backsplash & Birch cabinets with a rich Sasparilla finish. Dinette walks-out to patio overlooking back yard & wooded outlot. 1st floor office/flex room. 1st floor laundry/mud room w/washer & dryer. Master has tray ceiling, lg walk-in closet, full bath w/tile walk-in shower & double vanities. Finished lower level rec rm. Great location with easy access to retail, restaurants, school, beltline, Epic & more! Welcome Home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woods, Faith Lael
Obituaries

Woods, Faith Lael

BARABOO – Faith Lael Woods, age 17, of Baraboo, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, from injuries …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News