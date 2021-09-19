 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $489,000

This charming & inviting 2 story Craftsman sits nestled in desirable West Madison's Pine Hill Farm neighborhood backing dedicated wooded greenspace. Popular open floor plan featuring hardwood floors, living area w/gas fireplace & stone accents, flows to well appointed kitchen w/granite counters, kitchen island & breakfast bar, stainless appliances, tile backsplash & Birch cabinets with a rich Sasparilla finish. Dinette walks-out to patio overlooking back yard & wooded outlot. 1st floor office/flex room. 1st floor laundry/mud room w/washer & dryer. Master has tray ceiling, lg walk-in closet, full bath w/tile walk-in shower & double vanities. Finished lower level rec rm. Great location with easy access to retail, restaurants, school, beltline, Epic & more! Welcome Home!

