New ranch , zero lot line, Large Primary bedroom features a tiled shower with two shower heads , double vanity, 2 linen cabinets, and a walk in closet. Second bedroom on main floor with a walk in closet. Open concept kitchen, dining living room with a gas fireplace, vaulted ceiling and a cover porch off of dining area, Amish cabinets and granite tops, Kohler bath fixtures and Anderson windows, lower level has a two egress windows in large rec-room area for natural light, the 3 bedroom with egress , full bath and an office area, with more space for storage in unfinished area. 2 car attached garage, insulated and dry walled.Main floor laundry.
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $489,999
