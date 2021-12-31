 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $525,000

Stunning, bright & inviting spaces fill this 3BR/3BA Birchwood Point executive Ranch, open concept, rich cabinetry in the Cook’s kitchen, granite, gas range, huge island/breakfast bar. Entertain friends & family in the large great rm, informal dining, grill & relax on your deck, unwind on the front porch enjoying sunset views. Split BR design, Owner’s suite w/ tray ceiling, corner windows, Corian dbl vanity, walk-in shower & closet, 2 guest BR & tub BA. Downstairs you’ll find a whole retreat w/ marble wall fireplace & TV, wet bar, library sitting area, bookshelves w/ secret doorway, custom barn doors, Workout/Craft/Play rm, Office/Den & ¾ BA. Spacious Mudroom/Laundry to rear alley 2 car garage. Walk the neighborhood or to the park, close to shopping, abundant storage throughout.

