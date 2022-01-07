Ready 03/01/22! Get the peace of mind that comes with award-winning, quality craftsmanship & energy efficiency that can only be found in a Veridian home. On average, a Focus On Energy & Green Built certified Veridian home is 70% more energy efficient than a typical used home! Even more, all Veridian homes come fully loaded with custom features & the best brands, like Auburn Ridge cabinetry & Kohler plumbing fixtures. To top it off, they even come with a comprehensive warranty backed by a full service team.
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $529,900
