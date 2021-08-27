3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $535,000

The pictures will illustrate what an exceptional opportunity is being offered by these long-term owners who took an ordinary home built in the 70’s and transformed it into this modern-day treasure on a sensational .8 acre lot w/a play-ground ambience. The home offers several use options: the 1st floor den that can be easily converted into a formal dining, a flex room off the Primary bedroom up a hallway occupied by the laundry + two walk in closets. Both the Primary bath and the kitchen have been remodeled using quality cabinetry, appliances & solid surface CT’s. Relax in the inviting great room or the south-facing sunroom w/heated tile flooring, both have access to the oversized patio for entertaining + 3 car garage w/access to the huge unfinished basement. UHP warranty too!