3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $550,000

Opportunity, value & location! Solid & spacious one-owner ranch home located across from West Middleton Elementary. Redevelopment will split surrounding family farm into generous lots w/this home retaining >1 acre. Absolutely livable in present condition or update with your vision & build long-term value. You’ll quickly see the potential & strengths - wood fireplace, main lvl laundry rm, countless closets (incl walk-in cedar closet), generous kitchen footprint & more. Huge lower level w/great room, 2 bright flex rooms, full bath & large unfinished space w/exterior access. Recent investments add value - fresh exterior paint ('21), water heater (’21), well pressure tank (’19), roof (’15), etc. Nestled in a neighborhood w/million $ homes, grab this opportunity to customize a '60's gem!

