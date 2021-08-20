The pictures will illustrate what an exceptional opportunity is being offered by these long-term owners who took an ordinary home built in the 70’s and transformed it into this modern-day treasure on a sensational .8 acre lot w/a play-ground ambience. The home offers several use options: the 1st floor den that can be easily converted into a formal dining, a flex room off the Primary bedroom up a hallway occupied by the laundry + two walk in closets. Both the Primary bath and the kitchen have been remodeled using quality cabinetry, appliances & solid surface CT’s. Relax in the inviting great room or the south-facing sunroom w/heated tile flooring, both have access to the oversized patio for entertaining + 3 car garage w/access to the huge unfinished basement. UHP warranty too!
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $565,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Mt. Olympus plans $23 million indoor water park expansion, with country’s first rotating waterslide
Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells is planning a $23 million expansion of its indoor water park, which will also include the first rotating slide in the country.
-
- 2 min to read
Shorter recovery time. Less pain. A personalized surgical plan. This advanced technology is changing orthopedic surgery. In other words, for t…
Two new businesses have opened just off the Courthouse Square in downtown Baraboo.
The city of Portage avoided a court trial after parties in an eminent domain dispute agreed to a settlement of $44,000
Gunshots were fired outside Bobbers Island Grill in Lake Delton early Monday morning, according to a press release from Lake Delton Police Chi…
Beaver Dam became the second school district in the area to require students to wear masks.
TOWN OF ELBA – A 10-year-old child with life threatening injuries was one of the two people flown from the scene of an accident that occurred …
Situated in the midst of the Waterpark Capital of the World is the largest outdoor waterpark in Wisconsin Dells and the nation.
“I saw Tom Hanks’ ‘Turner & Hooch’ as a child and I loved it,” said Carra Patterson, who is one of the stars of the Disney+ series of the same name. “When I got the chance to audition for the series, I immediately watched it again. It’s such a classic film that stands the test of time. Our series brings a new chapter to the iconic film. The writers and creative team worked hard to keep all the elements that made the movie so great – the unbreakable bond between Scott and Hooch, the “Die Hard”-like action scenes, the comedy and even some romance. The main difference is that our show picks up in 2021. But we’re so excited to have Reginald VelJohnson reprise his role as Mayor David Sutton. Hopefully, audiences love this show just as much as they did the original film.” Based out of Harlem, Patterson stays in touch with her fans on Instagram and Twitter (her username is @carrapatterson).
Two area men were indicted Wednesday by a grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.