3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $565,000

Looking for a spacious ranch condo on the near west side...look no further! This 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit with a private in-unit elevator & separate private entrance is exceptional! Enjoy spacious rooms, high ceilings & an open concept! Sizeable kitchen features solid surface counters, newer Samsung appliances, ample cabinet space & cozy dinette! Large living room features a gas fireplace and leads to a dining room & private back patio. Generous sized laundry room W/ utility sink and storage. Lower level heated garage has 2 spaces plus a HUGE bonus stall for more vehicles or extra storage. Hawks Reserve is surrounded by Hawk's Landing Golf Course, Pool, Tennis Courts, Restaurant & more! Ultimate UHP Home Warranty included!!

