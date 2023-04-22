New ranch, Zero lot line unit, Custom kitchen with large 9' island, corner pantry, tiled back splash, kitchen appliances included, patio off of dining area. Open concept with vaulted ceiling ,gas fireplace. Laundry off of garage entry, split bedroom layout. Primary bedroom has double sinks with tiled walk in shower, along with walk in closet and linen closet. Second bedroom on main floor with full bath adjacent. Lower level has 3'rd bedroom, with egress window, large family room area, another egress window, a full bath and an office area. Pella windows, Therma-Tru entry doors, Kohler plumbing fixtures, LVP flooring. Three car garage, home is on corner lot. Lots of closet space and storage One year builder warranty. This a newly created parcel.
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $574,900
