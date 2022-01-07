3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $599,900

Step into open, well maintained ranch home and enjoy country living, yet close enough to other communities. Enjoy the privacy that this home plan gives w/main bedroom suite on one side of home and two bedrooms and bath on the opposite side. Meet in the middle to open spacious living room w/trayed ceiling and mood lighting and gas fireplace, large kitchen island (Quartz counter tops and Cherry Cabinets) for company to sit at, dining area and a porch to enjoy special times on. The pantry (10x6) off kitchen is a room in itself, across from pantry is a large spacious laundry room. So much Natural Light to enjoy! Lower Level not finished, but waiting for your ideas if need more space.