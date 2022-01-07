Step into open, well maintained ranch home and enjoy country living, yet close enough to other communities. Enjoy the privacy that this home plan gives w/main bedroom suite on one side of home and two bedrooms and bath on the opposite side. Meet in the middle to open spacious living room w/trayed ceiling and mood lighting and gas fireplace, large kitchen island (Quartz counter tops and Cherry Cabinets) for company to sit at, dining area and a porch to enjoy special times on. The pantry (10x6) off kitchen is a room in itself, across from pantry is a large spacious laundry room. So much Natural Light to enjoy! Lower Level not finished, but waiting for your ideas if need more space.
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beaver Dam man faces charges including battery to staff in the emergency room at Marshfield Medical – Beaver Dam
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Beaver Dam man faces felony charges after assaulting staff and making profane comments while at Marshfield Medical Cent…
WAUPUN – With the New Year comes a new lease on life for one area woman.
A Minnesota woman is facing 40 years in prison and $50,000 in fines after police allegedly found crack cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana …
A New Lisbon man who allegedly broke into a pharmacy and stole 1,000s of pills is charged with multiple felonies, including burglary and drug …
A 34-year-old Marshall man died after a car crash in the Columbia County town of Hampden Thursday afternoon.
Columbia County officials are investigating the deaths of three people in Lodi 23 years ago.
JUNEAU – Responding to concerns about the loss of farmland being used for solar development, John Butterbrodt offered some seeds of wisdom at …
HORICON – Horicon School District administration staff are not just steering the district metaphorically, they are getting behind the wheel of…
A man is facing charges of sexual assault of a child in Columbia County following an alleged incident in Wisconsin Dells.
Brown's bizarre behavior quickly blew up on social media and dominated NFL headlines around the league.