 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $699,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $699,900

Built by Wisconsin’s leading homebuilder, you can expect nationally recognized, award-winning, quality craftsmanship in this Veridian home. All Veridian homes are Quality360 certified, meaning they exceed energy-efficiency industry standards and will perform, on average, 70% better than a typical used home. As your local homebuilder, you can expect the best local brands and trades for your home as well. We’ve partnered with Pella®, Kohler®, Moen®, Floor360, Dave Jones, and Auburn Ridge just to name a few. To top it off, Veridian Homes offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Portage native’s acting career takes wing in Vegas

Portage native’s acting career takes wing in Vegas

From a three-sport student athlete in Columbia County to a leading man in Bat Out of Hell, Mitch Gray says his career has taken him to new heights.

The Portage graduate currently calls Las Vegas home, where he’s starring as “Hoffman” in “Bat Out of Hell,” as well as sharing the lead role of “Strat” in two out of eight shows per week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News