Rare offering in Taliesin-inspired Moraine Highlands, a 38 acre development consisting of oversized lots & prairie style homes, w/ private access to the Ice Age Tr. Whether you enjoy watching Fall leaves turn colors with unobstructed views from any room or gathering on 1 of your 3 private patios with friends; John Hay-Chapman designed this Leta Way home to incorporate indoor-outdoor living in the rolling prairies West of Madison. The interior is designed with open spaces, centered around a Chef's Grade kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, and adjacent formal/informal living areas with 1 of 2 gas FPs. Main floor owner's suite w/walk through closet to laundry and luxurious en suite bath. Walkout LL features a huge multi-use space for entertaining w/wet bar and FP.
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $845,000
