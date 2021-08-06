Stunning design w/ beautiful finishes. 1.13 acres in Middleton schools. The first-floor features perfect maple floors, a vaulted ceiling in the living room w/ floor to ceiling windows, a front office w/ a built-in desk & large formal dining room. First floor owner's suite w/ 2 walk-in closets, beautiful tile & fun lighting. The screened porch will lead you from the modern kitchen to the paved patio & a sprinklered yard. This modern chef's kitchen has one of a kind granite counters, glass tile backsplash & is loaded w/ cabinets. No matter where you look you will find tons of storage throughout this home. The built-in bookshelves make a great lofted library. 2 bedrooms upstairs plus a bonus room for a large 4th bedroom/exercise or art room. This home is loaded with style! 3 car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $885,000
