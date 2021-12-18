 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $352,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $352,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $352,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION! Home is completed. With over 1,900 sq ft of living space this spacious home is perfect for those looking for a lot of room & character! Solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets, 10' ceilings throughout, transom windows and more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Great split bedroom concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry room, 2 full bathrooms, 3 car garage, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Rough in for future bath in basement. Concrete drive & central air.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alsum, Terry
Obituaries

Alsum, Terry

FOX LAKE—Terry Robert Alsum, age 64, of Fox Lake, unexpectedly went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at his home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News