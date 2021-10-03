3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $375,000

SHOWINGS TO BEGIN SUNDAY OCT 3. Waunakee Welcomes You! Very well maintained 3 BR 2 Bath Ranch in Dormal Heights located between Ripp & Centennial Heights Parks! Pride of ownership shows inside and out! Spacious Country Kitchen/Dining with all appl included! Steps out to 16' x 18' deck overlooking shaded rear yard! Large Primary Bdrm w/private full Bath & huge walk-in closet! Main Bath serves other 2 Bdrms & your guests! 3rd BR currently has W/D laundry hook-ups which can be moved back to basement. Large Front Living Rm with open staircase leads to oversized LL Family Rm w/fireplace for large holiday gatherings! Basement with large Workshop & Crafting areas & loads of storage space! 28' deep 2 car Garage w/workshop also! UHP Home Warranty!