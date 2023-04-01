Move-in Ready 6/27/2023! This Aldo home features a smart, open layout and ticks off all your boxes. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with locally crafted cabinetry, and painted trim and doors throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/ island and stainless appliances, plus a large pantry for added storage. Owner’s Suite has a private bath, walk-in closet, and tray ceiling. 2-car garage. Retreat to your deck for some R&R. To top it off, this home offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team. Make this home yours!
3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $396,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wisconsin's leading girls basketball scorer chose not to wait for Division I schools to pick college
Reedsburg's Sydney Cherney planned to collect offers during the AAU season, but the junior visited a college campus and made up her mind over …
An Illinois police officer was found deceased in a home in the Town of Armenia in Juneau County on March 27.
Menards sold the property to a development company that promises to bring an unnamed “national coffee chain” to Beaver Dam.
Dennis Mitchell, the owner of Asgard Axe and Tap in Wisconsin Dells, is opening Arcade PVP Bar, a nostalgia-themed tavern with numerous arcade…
The eyes are more than a window to the soul — they're also a reflection of a person's cognitive health.