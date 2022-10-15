PRICE SLASHED! New Veridian Home - Never Lived In. Purchased for $409,000 on May 3rd - plans changed - Now being sold at a loss. Seller desires prompt sale! Exciting 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath in picturesque Heritage Hills neighborhood. Inviting open concept Living/Kitchen features SS appliances, oversized fridge, island, dining space & large living room area. Primary Bedroom features tray ceilings, walk-in closet & ensuite w/ double vanity. Secluded back deck. Attached carriage-style 2 car garage. Energy efficient washer & dryer included. Have to sell your house first? We will gurantee its sale at a good price.
3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $399,900
