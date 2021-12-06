Showings begin 12/4. Gorgeous ranch home on a spacious, half acre lot in Waunakee, close to the middle school, high school, and numerous beautiful parks. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a walk-in closet, full bath, and your very own balcony. Spend warm summer days in your screened in porch or on the patio overlooking the expansive backyard with mature trees. The exposed, unfinished lower level grants you the opportunity to add finished square footage including bedrooms, a family room, additional bathroom, and more. Dedicated laundry/mudroom; stainless appliances; 3-car, attached garage; driveway has an extra pad to park your boat or RV. Unparalleled location, amenities, and style!
3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $400,000
