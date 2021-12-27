3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $414,900

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL OPEN HOUSE 1/2/2022, 1-3PM. This well maintained 2-story home is located in the heart of Waunakee in the Six Mile Creek neighborhood. Home offers open floor plan with lots of natural light. The layout is great for entertaining! Main level includes beautiful hardwood floors and shiplap breakfast bar. You'll love the walk-in pantry & laundry/mudroom right off the kitchen. Gas fireplace in the living room for those cold winter nights. You'll also love the sun-filled deck w/pergola for morning coffee. 3 bedrooms upstairs includes a large master suite with double-vanity. All bdrms include walk-in closets! LL includes family room, flex room used for a workout/yoga studio with ample storage. Within walking distance to the golf course, restaurants, and downtown Waunakee shops!