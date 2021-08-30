3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $423,500

SPACIOUS RANCH on ALMOST HALF ACRE abutting nostalgic airstrip. No backdoor neighbors, wide open spaces! Mike Simon quality construction, best bones in town. Need room? Nearly 1800 sqft main floor w great layout, gas fireplace, generous BR sizes, 3-season porch off kitchen/den. Patio doors off sunken LR & MBR to wood deck, concrete patio, huge backyard. 1400+ more fin sqft in lower level (total 3226) w pool table, ping pong, laundry, await your customization - giant rec room? theater? 4th BR? (egress feasible), workshop/crafts. Update & personalize to your tastes. Closets, cabinets, shelving galore, 3 full baths, walk-in closet, extra-depth garage. Move-in ready. Sellers inherited property after 30 yrs of light snowbird use. 10 yr old roof. Newer concrete driveway. Furnishings negotiable.