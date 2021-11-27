 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $429,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $429,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $429,900

Ready 12/31/2021! Get the peace of mind that comes with award-winning, quality craftsmanship & energy efficiency that can only be found in a Veridian home. Gorgeous 3BR home with vibrant white trim and doors, solid surface kitchen counters, and incredible walk-in pantry. Relaxing deck out back, convenient first floor laundry and a flex room for den/study or formal dining. Enjoy LVP floors, dual sinks in the primary bath and large windows in the basement for future finishing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News