3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $429,900

The liquor license of a downtown Portage bar could be suspended for almost 30 days following a recommendation approved by the Portage Legislat…
A Mauston man is alleged to have maintained a drug trafficking place after a person died at his residence from a drug overdose.
The names of the adults in a deadly crash in Sauk County Friday were revealed in a press release Monday from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.
The driver in a crash that claimed three lives Friday in Sauk County did not have a valid driver’s license and failed to appear in court Thurs…
Two people died, including a Baraboo School District student, and three others were injured in a vehicle accident Friday in the Sauk County to…
TOWN OF HUBBARD – One person died after a vehicle struck a power pole on Highway TW in Dodge County on Sunday evening.
Officials in Juneau County said Wednesday they have located two teenage girls who had been reported missing but are still seeking a third.
Stair climbing is one of the best workouts to help with balance, endurance, and fall prevention.
BARABOO – Faith Lael Woods, age 17, of Baraboo, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, from injuries …
One of two Reedsburg men was sentenced for his part in sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in February 2020.