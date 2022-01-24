 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $430,000

Showings start Noon, 1/21. Photos available Friday. Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch style condo located in the desirable Steeplechase West Condo Assn. in Waunakee with low Town of Westport taxes. Open kitchen with island and custom birch cabinetry provides for abundant storage, wood floors added on the main level, all new Anderson Windows in 2016 as well as additional insulation for increased energy efficiency, custom California closets in all 3-bedrooms and hall closet. Sun room, cathedral ceiling in living room. Two fireplaces, 3 bathrooms & large lower-level rec room combine for 2,649 square feet of finished living space. Come view this fantastic home before its too late!

